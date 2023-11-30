CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSGS. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.80.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $266.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

