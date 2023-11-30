CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, an increase of 846.3% from the October 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CTPVF opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. CTP has a 12-month low of C$15.00 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.00.

CTPVF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CTP in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CTP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

