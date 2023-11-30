CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

