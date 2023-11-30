CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. CyberArk Software accounts for approximately 0.7% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,479,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after purchasing an additional 196,627 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,815,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,857,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,507,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $198.08. 210,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.89 and a 200-day moving average of $162.62. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

