Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.00. 761,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,761. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The firm has a market cap of $164.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

