Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DANOY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danone from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Danone Company Profile

Shares of DANOY opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

