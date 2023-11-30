Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DANOY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danone from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Danone
Danone Trading Up 0.0 %
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Danone
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.