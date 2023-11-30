Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.26

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.26 and last traded at $118.57, with a volume of 740552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $813,312.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,532.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $813,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,243,064.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,931 shares of company stock valued at $49,243,558 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,166,000 after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

