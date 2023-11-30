Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,630.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 271,001 shares during the period.

Shares of DFCF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 152,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,881. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

