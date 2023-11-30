Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,144 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Diodes worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 98.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

