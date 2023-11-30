Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,205 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $429,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,668 shares of company stock worth $21,184,925 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

