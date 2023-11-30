DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,681,681 shares of company stock valued at $60,929,725. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.