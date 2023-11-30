Dynacor Group Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$3.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$148.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. Dynacor Group has a twelve month low of C$2.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.95.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

