E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 678.8% in November

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 678.8% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

E.On stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 24,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,602. E.On has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

