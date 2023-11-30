Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESTE. Mizuho raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Capital One Financial downgraded Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

ESTE opened at $21.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.68 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Earthstone Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,047,674.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 356,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,185,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,047,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 356,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,185,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $444,730.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,834 shares of company stock worth $1,716,242. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 93,418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Further Reading

