ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
ECO Animal Health Group Stock Down 6.4 %
EAH stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.30) on Monday. ECO Animal Health Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.22 ($1.67). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of £69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,300.00 and a beta of 0.15.
ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ECO Animal Health Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.