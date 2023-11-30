eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc Sells 609,163 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRGet Free Report) major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 609,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $371,589.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,821,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,063.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

