Ekta Singh-Bushell Sells 5,976 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance
Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $102.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $113.31.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $358.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HURN
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Huron Consulting Group
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Marketbeat’s AI-powered tools for investors
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- As Dollar Tree Goes, So Goes the Consumer?
Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.