Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram Sells 7,362 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$128,840.15.
Eldorado Gold Trading Up 0.2 %
ELD opened at C$17.63 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$9.84 and a twelve month high of C$17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.16.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.21. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.729021 EPS for the current year.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
