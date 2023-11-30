Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.65.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
