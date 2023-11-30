Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Down 37.1% in November

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the October 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 5.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE EDN opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $738.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $1,179,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 155,145 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $386,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

