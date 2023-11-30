Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Trimmed by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $13,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 685,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,300. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.17.

View Our Latest Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.