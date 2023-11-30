Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Entain from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:GMVHY opened at $10.12 on Monday. Entain has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

