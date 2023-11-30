Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,833 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $22.79 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Insider Transactions at Envista

In other news, insider Stephen Keller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

