EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,744 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.33% of EPAM Systems worth $42,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,178,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after buying an additional 385,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.42.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.20. The company had a trading volume of 67,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.97 and a 200 day moving average of $241.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

