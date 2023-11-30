Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,453 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $66,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.12. 2,438,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,143,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

