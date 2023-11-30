Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 2,853 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $54,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,401,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Booking by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 49,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $34.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,092.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,185. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,001.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,920.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,907.38 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

