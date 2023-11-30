Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $47,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

General Electric stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.91. The company had a trading volume of 554,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

