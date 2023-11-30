Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $41,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.50. 62,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.