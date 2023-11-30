Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,437 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.75% of Brookfield Renewable worth $42,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,899,000 after acquiring an additional 116,408 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,339,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,579,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,098,000 after buying an additional 1,314,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,402,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,156,000 after buying an additional 717,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEPC. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.8 %

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.36. 107,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,396. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

