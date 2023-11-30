Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,336 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $40,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.12. 842,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,623,760. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.