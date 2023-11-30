Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,464 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $62,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.79. 469,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $123.65. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.