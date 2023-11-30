Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 7,160 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Biogen worth $57,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 964.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.06. 64,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.