Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,841 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $67,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,443.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 137,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,326,000 after purchasing an additional 129,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 23,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:APD traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $267.71. The stock had a trading volume of 111,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.83 and a 200 day moving average of $285.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.