Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Update

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Escalon Medical Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESMC opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. Escalon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.35.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

