Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

