EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alpine Peaks Capital LP

Alpine Peaks Capital LP grew its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares during the period. EVERTEC comprises about 5.3% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned about 0.31% of EVERTEC worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 15.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in EVERTEC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVTC stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.01. 126,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,380. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

