F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $169.24

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.24 and last traded at $169.22, with a volume of 79806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

F5 Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,811.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,211 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,350,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

