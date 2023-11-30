FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $34.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

FB Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $33.24 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.06.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.