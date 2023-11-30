Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $108.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $104.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FRT. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $94.32 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.74%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

