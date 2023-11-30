Financial Analysis: Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) vs. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Elme Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Elme Communities and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elme Communities -23.77% -4.35% -2.86% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -9.88% 4.05% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elme Communities 0 3 0 0 2.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Elme Communities and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Elme Communities currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.40%. Given Elme Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elme Communities is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elme Communities and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elme Communities $209.38 million 5.53 -$30.87 million ($0.61) -21.61 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $133.65 million 0.05 -$12.76 million ($1.46) -0.32

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Elme Communities has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust beats Elme Communities on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

