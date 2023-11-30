Financial Comparison: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A Scienjoy 7.19% 10.66% 8.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and Scienjoy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.12 -$8.85 million N/A N/A Scienjoy $1.65 billion 0.06 $28.03 million $0.38 7.22

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SAI.TECH Global and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scienjoy has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,215.12%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Summary

Scienjoy beats SAI.TECH Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

