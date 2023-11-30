Financial Contrast: Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) and SES AI (NYSE:SES)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -15.60% -13.96% Amprius Technologies -560.89% -48.58% -38.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SES AI and Amprius Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.16) -13.25 Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 82.79 -$17.33 million ($0.39) -10.59

Analyst Ratings

Amprius Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amprius Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SES AI and Amprius Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 1 0 0 1.50 Amprius Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

SES AI presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 167.30%. Amprius Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 198.63%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than SES AI.

Risk & Volatility

SES AI has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amprius Technologies has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SES AI beats Amprius Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

