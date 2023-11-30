First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director James O. Mcdonald Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) Director James O. Mcdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,866.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

First Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ THFF opened at $38.36 on Thursday. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $451.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 million. First Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Financial by 254.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in First Financial in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Financial in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Financial by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

