First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the October 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FIF opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.