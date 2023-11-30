Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $188.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.15. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after buying an additional 353,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 34.6% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

