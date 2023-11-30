FLC Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.63. 2,672,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,920,820. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

