FLC Capital Advisors Buys 5,332 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,702,000 after buying an additional 1,585,048 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

MO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.96. 1,270,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,878,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

