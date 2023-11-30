FLC Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16,399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,109,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,412,000 after acquiring an additional 964,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.83. 1,201,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,082. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

