FLC Capital Advisors Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

