FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,293,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after buying an additional 292,069 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 58,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

